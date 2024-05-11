Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,504,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,767 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $146,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VGSH opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.70.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
