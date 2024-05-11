Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,504,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,767 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $146,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGSH opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.