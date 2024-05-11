Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the April 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,120,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,331,000 after purchasing an additional 582,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $189.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $898.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.36.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.