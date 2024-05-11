Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 720,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

