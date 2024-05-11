Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $1,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $12.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $861.99. 222,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $956.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $876.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $770.36.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,479 shares of company stock worth $18,687,559. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.