Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,585 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,585 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,684,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

