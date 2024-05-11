Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 218 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 86,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CRBN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.38. 5,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average is $167.49. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $143.49 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

