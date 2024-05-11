Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $60.48. 12,356,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. The company has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

