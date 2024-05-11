Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 286,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,503. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

