Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,430. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

