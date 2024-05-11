Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,125,000 after purchasing an additional 951,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after acquiring an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,751,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 866,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 749,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after purchasing an additional 691,172 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $58.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

