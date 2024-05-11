Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,608,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,346,000 after buying an additional 44,933 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in General Mills by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,111 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,519,000 after acquiring an additional 96,935 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.70. 2,398,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

