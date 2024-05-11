Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,493 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.02. 134,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,399. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.12%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

