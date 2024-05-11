Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,350 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 565,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

The Baldwin Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

