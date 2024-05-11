Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth $4,537,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. 823,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.45. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

