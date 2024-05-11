Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vale by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,376 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,876,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,090,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,007,000 after acquiring an additional 150,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,694,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,505,000 after acquiring an additional 911,385 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.