Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $1.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.94 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a positive return on equity of 67.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share.

Vacasa Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.74. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $346,125. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

