UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

UWM has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect UWM to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

UWM Stock Performance

UWM stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.09 million, a PE ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. UWM has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. UWM had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 0.79%. Research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

