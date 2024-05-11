United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $951,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $264.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.51 and its 200-day moving average is $230.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $269.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,158,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,641,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,697.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

