United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.89

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 1664280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

United States Cellular Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.45.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

United States Cellular Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 226.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter worth $149,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

