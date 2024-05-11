United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.89

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 1664280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.45.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
