United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $3,507,000. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 3,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 91,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.37. 2,504,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

