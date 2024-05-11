Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 120.4% in April

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.38. 84,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,462. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Unicharm will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

