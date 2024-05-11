Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UAA. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.64.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

