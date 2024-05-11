Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UGP. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.37.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 1,258,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,165. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 89,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

