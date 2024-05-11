UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ULS

UL Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

ULS stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $37.02.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Pepping bought 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.