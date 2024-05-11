UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UCB Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of UCBJY traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. UCB has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.4574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. UCB’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

