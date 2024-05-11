UBS Group Trims Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

BLMN opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

