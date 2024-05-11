UBS Group Begins Coverage on UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.30.

NYSE:ULS opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $37.02.

In other news, EVP Linda S. Chapin purchased 1,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 over the last 90 days.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

