Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Ubiquiti has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Ubiquiti stock traded up $10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.19. The company had a trading volume of 197,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,872. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $189.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $119.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

