Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

UBER stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.99. 18,924,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management now owns 45,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,035,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

