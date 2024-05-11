U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

USB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,867,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

