Truist Financial’s (TFC) In-Line Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $44.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,245,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,186. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 87.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 563,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

