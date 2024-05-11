Truist Financial Raises Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $33.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSII. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $672.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

