Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Reduced by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.47. 5,245,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,186. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

