TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.83. 14,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLSI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of TriSalus Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

