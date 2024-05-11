TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.83. 14,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $16.24.
TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.
TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile
TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
