Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after buying an additional 300,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 137,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,887,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,994 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. 362,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.