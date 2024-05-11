TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of THS opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $213,877,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 500,215 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $19,173,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $13,547,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after buying an additional 251,886 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

