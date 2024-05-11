Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Issues Earnings Results

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Trading Up 0.9 %

TG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 87,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $223.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.