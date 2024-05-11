Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 1.1 %
Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Treace Medical Concepts
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.