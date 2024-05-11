Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 1.1 %

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

About Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.