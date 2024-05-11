TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS TSYHY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

