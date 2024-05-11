TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
TravelSky Technology Trading Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS TSYHY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $20.03.
About TravelSky Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TravelSky Technology
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.