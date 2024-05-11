TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.11.

TPG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. TPG’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,257.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other news, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $2,198,883.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 396,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,530,330.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $2,198,883.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 396,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,530,330.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in TPG by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TPG by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of TPG by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TPG by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

