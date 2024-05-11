Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Announces Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08, reports. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 2,657,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,639,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 816,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

