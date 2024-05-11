Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the April 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Down 8.1 %

TRML stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 261,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,794. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.42.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

