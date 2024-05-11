Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMLGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the April 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Down 8.1 %

TRML stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 261,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,794. Tourmaline Bio has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.42.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRMLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

