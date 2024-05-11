Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$0.95 by Analysts at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.99.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TWM traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.64. 1,307,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 73.46% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

