ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.33.

ThredUp stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.62% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $459,236.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 115,234 shares of company stock worth $220,514 in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ThredUp by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

