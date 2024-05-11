Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.2 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.080 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. 695,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,070. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

