Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.2 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.080 EPS.
Thoughtworks Stock Performance
Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.91. 695,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,070. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on TWKS
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thoughtworks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.