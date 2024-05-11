The Timken Company (TKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Timken has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Timken to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

