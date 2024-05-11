The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $987,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,716.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

SHW opened at $320.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

