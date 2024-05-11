The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.34. 851,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,256. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
