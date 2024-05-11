The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $7.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $765.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after buying an additional 5,308,032 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 439,331 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,848,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

