The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Bancorp worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $261.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.57.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $28,445.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,837 shares in the company, valued at $219,463.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

